A married father-of-one from Kentucky has drowned while rescuing his daughter and her friend from a riptide in the Gulf of Mexico.

Kevin Chitwood, 50, of Louisville, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the accident that occurred near Fort Morgan, Alabama.

Mr Chitwood was on a beach vacation with his family when his 14-year-old daughter and another girl got caught in a rip current at around 7pm last Monday, officials said.