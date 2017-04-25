Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Some have asked what I’m going to be doing in retirement.

Well, I applied for a building permit for a new house.

It was going to be 100 feet tall and 400 feet wide, with 12 gun turrets at various heights, windows all over the place and a loud outdoor sound system that was going to entertain the whole neighborhood.

It would have had parking for 200 cars, and I was going to paint it snot green with pink trim.

But the city council told me, “Forget it … IT AIN’T GONNA HAPPEN!”

So, I resubmitted the application, but this time I called it a “mosque.”

We break ground next Monday.

