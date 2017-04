(KGW-TV) Authorities are searching for a man who they say set another person on fire at a Happy Valley Denny’s restaurant Wednesday night.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office told KGW’s Mike Benner the man walked into the restaurant, located at 12101 Southeast 82nd Avenue, at about 9 p.m., sat down, threw gasoline on the customer, then lit the victim on fire with a book of matches.

The suspect left the restaurant and ran south on Southeast 82nd Avenue.