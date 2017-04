(REUTERS) French would-be president Emmanuel Macron defied orders from his parents to end a schoolboy romance with a teacher who was 24 years his senior – the woman he married and who will become first lady if he is elected next month, a new book says.

When Macron was a young teenager, his father told Brigitte Trogneux, a married mother of three, to stay away from his son until he reached 18 years of age, according to the book.

“I cannot promise you anything,” a tearful Trogneux replied. The relationship continued and the couple married in 2007 after Trogneux divorced her husband.