Marylou Barry, longtime WND proofreader, writer, dies at 71

Marylou Barry, a WND team member for the last decade who filled various roles from editing and proofreading books published by WND Books to writing content for the WND Superstore, has passed away from pneumonia. She was 71.

As proofreader for WND Books, WND’s publishing division, Marylou proofread or edited about 50 WND books from 2009 through 2017.

“Marylou was a very diligent worker and loved the written word, loved making people’s writing better,” said Geoffrey Stone, editorial director for WND Books. “And she loved the causes WND stood for.”

WND Managing Editor David Kupelian added: “We will all miss Marylou, she was a real blessing to work with.”

“Whenever asked to do something, she did it, exceeded expectations and never complained about the work,” said WND founder and CEO Joseph Farah. “On the contrary, she always thanked her employer for the assignment. That was the type of person that she was.”

A resident of Anchorage, Alaska, Marylou was born in Chicago in 1945, received an associate in arts in English and journalism from San Diego Mesa Community College and a bachelor of arts from Excelsior College, State University of New York. After spending years working for the state of Alaska, Marylou became a journalist, working for both the Juneau Empire and Capital City Weekly in Juneau.

Later, in addition to her work as a book proofreader for WND Books, she became an award-winning poet and had three volumes of poems for children published, including illustrations by her daughter.

A strong pro-life advocate, Marylou often spoke out for her conservative Christian values, even writing a number of provocative commentary pieces for WND. Among them were “The ‘Guns for Gals’ program” and “News flash: Boys are not girls!” as well as “What’s the matter with Muslim men?”

Marylou is survived by her son, Sean Crites, and daughter, Michelle Sellers, and four grandchildren, Grace, Phoebe, Samuel and Anna.