Massive power outage hits San Francisco

(San Francisco Chronicle) A massive power outage in San Francisco caused a blackout Friday morning in several neighborhoods, from the Financial District to the Presidio, forcing the closure of businesses, a BART station, cable car service and a federal courthouse, officials said.

A spokesman for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said 88,000 customers lost power and that there had been a fire at a substation at Larkin and Eddy streets. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the fire caused the outage, which swept through the city about 9 a.m., or was ignited as a result of the outage.

Get the inside story on the threat to the U.S. power grid, and how the nation should defend itself, in “A Nation Forsaken. EMP: The Escalating Threat of an American Catastrophe,” by F. Michael Maloof.

At noon, PG&E officials said crews were still working on the problem — and estimated that most customers would have their power restored by 1 p.m. Power was back on for about 10,000 customers at 11:45 a.m.