Meet the 'moderate' new face of Hamas ...



In an attempt to rebrand itself as a more moderate group, Hamas has issued a new political document that, nevertheless, calls for the destruction of Israel through “armed resistance.”

The Investigative Project on Terrorism reports the Palestinian terrorist organization is seeking to project a more peaceful stance to the international community by naming its enemy the “Zionist entity” rather than the Jewish people.

But Hamas goes out of its way to deny any Jewish rights to the land.

It reaffirms its objective is “the liberation of Palestine and confronting the Zionist project” and its “reference is Islam in its principles and lofty goals.”

“Palestine,” according to Hamas, refers to all of Israel and the territories, “from the Jordan River eastward to the Mediterranean Sea on the West.”

The new document, obtained by Al-Quds news and translated by IPT, states: “Resistance to the occupation, by all means and methods, is a legitimate right guaranteed by divine laws and international norms and laws, at the heart of which is armed resistance.”

Hamas, in the new document, accepts a temporary Palestinian state based on 1967 borders but declares there will be “no recognition of the legitimacy of the Zionist entity … no renunciation of any part of the land of Palestine whatever the reasons, circumstances and pressures, and no matter how long the occupation [lasts].”

A section on Jerusalem declares the city is “the capital of Palestine and has its religious, historical and civilizational status, Arab, Islamic and humane; and all its Islamic and Christian holy places, led by Holy al-Aqsa Mosque.”

IPT noted Hamas refuses to revoke its 1988 charter, which openly advocates for Israel’s demise and for “confronting the usurpation of Palestine by the Jews through jihad.”

Last month, Gaza’s Hamas chief, Yahya Sinwar, confirmed his terrorist organization will continue its campaign to fight Israel until it secures “the liberation of all of Palestine.”

An organization regarded by the FBI as a Hamas front in the U.S., the Council on American-Islamic Relations, was named an unindicted co-conspirator in a plot to fund Hamas and designated a terrorist organization by the United Arab Emirates, along with groups such as ISIS and al-Qaida.

WND also reported Monday, CAIR featured a speaker at a fundraising banquet whose Virginia mosque is regarded as a Hamas front.

According to evidence entered in the 2007 Hamas-financing case, CAIR was founded by figures associated with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, the worldwide movement that has stated its intent to transform the U.S. into an Islamic state. More than a dozen CAIR leaders have been charged or convicted of terrorism-related crimes.

CAIR has sued the authors of a WND Books exposé, “Muslim Mafia: Inside the Secret Underworld That’s Conspiring to Islamize America,” which documented the group’s radical ties. A trial in the case is expected to commence this fall.

