Melania accepts apology, damages in libel case

(GUARDIAN) The Daily Mail and Mail Online will pay damages to settle a libel claim brought by the US first lady, Melania Trump, over false claims about her work as a professional model.

An agreed statement was read out to Mr Justice Nicol in court 14 of the Royal Courts of Justice on behalf of both parties. Trump will be paid damages understood to be under $3m; the amount was not disclosed in the hearing.

The statement said the article published in a double-page spread and online last summer included “false and defamatory claims about [Mrs Trump] which questioned the nature of her work as a professional model and republished allegations that she provided services beyond simply modelling”.