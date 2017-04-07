Savage warns on war with Russia: 'Who got to you, Mr. President?'

Noting President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany 100 years ago Thursday, plunging the nation into a costly war, talk-radio host Michael Savage said history seemed to be repeating itself as President Trump considered taking military action against Syria, which is allied with Russia and Iran.

Savage’s monologue Thursday on his nationally syndicated show “The Savage Nation” was delivered hours before 59 Tomahawk missiles from Navy warships in the Mediterranean Sea were launched on an air base near Homs, Syria, in response to Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s suspected use of chemical weapons.

“Do you want war with Russia, all of you idiots, all of you fools who are pounding the war drums?” Savage said Thursday afternoon.

Calling himself a “conservative peacenik,” he said Democrats “have been poking the Russian bear since Trump won the election.”

“The constant accusations of them fixing our election is not making them friendly towards us in the least. And why are they doing it? Because Trump said he could work with them?”

But Savage said it “doesn’t stop there.”

“People in Trump’s own sphere are turning him towards the beating war drums,” he told his listeners. “Dems and the establishment GOP both handcuffed loyal Trump advisers like (Attorney General) Jeff Sessions, and now (House Intelligence Committee Chairman) Devin Nunes, to take themselves out of any investigations on the Russia conspiracy. Steve Bannon, a close adviser, is asked to step down from his NSC (National Security Council) role.

“Who got to you, Mr. President? Who is whispering in your ear and could have made you make this dramatic of a change towards Russia in just three days?” he asked.

Savage said he believes it’s “the generals,” whom Trump gave “great power in his administration, and they are using it to their advantage just like in World War I.”

“Like Trump, Woodrow Wilson ran on an ‘America first’ platform. He was elected largely because he kept us out of the war in Europe,” Savage said. “But someone got to him, too.”

Savage said it was “generals who rushed world powers in World War I, and it’s happening again.”

“Their powers increase with war. They shouldn’t want war, they should want peace,” he said.

Savage recalled that when Trump was campaigning for the presidency, the candidate came on the air with him and said that, if elected, he might talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin even before he took office.

“That’s what making peace is about,” Savage said, but the Democrats “turned it into a crime and want to impeach him over it.”

“The generals have gotten to him and turned him from peace with Russia. And the people standing in the way of war, like Steve Bannon, are being shown the door.

“This beating of the war drums with Russia has to stop,” he said.

On Friday, Putin denounced the U.S. strike as “aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law.”

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Friday that it plans to increase the effectiveness of the air defense system in Syria in response to the attack, CNN reported.

“In order to protect the most sensitive objects of the Syrian infrastructure, a system of measures to bolster and increase the effectiveness of the Syrian armed forces’ air defense systems will be implemented,” Konashenkov said in a statement carried on state media.

