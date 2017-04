(College Fix) The public university that gave us Melissa “Muscle” Click – and announced open season on student journalists that try to cover social justice warriors – continues to suffer fallout from the November 2015 melee.

The University of Missouri is shutting down three dorms next year because of low freshman enrollment, The Maneater reports.

Technically they are being taken “offline” to see if enrollment bumps back up, and “most or all” staff will keep their jobs, Residential Life Director Frankie Minor said in an email obtained by the paper: