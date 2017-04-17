Mob beats unconscious man on Detroit street

DETROIT, Mich. (WJBK) – A disturbing video has gone viral, showing a young man being beaten in Detroit. The incident happened happened shortly after midnight on Easter Sunday, right outside Greektown Casino.

The video shows a group of men attacking guys on the street. One of those victims was 23-year-old Brandon Putnam. He is the man seen lying on the ground lifeless. Family tells FOX 2 Putnam was at the casino with his friends celebrating his birthday when the attack occurred.

“I was hurt to my soul that you would still keep hitting somebody that is unconscious and you kicked him in his face.”