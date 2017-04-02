More important than Trump surveillance and terrorist laptop bombs

I am concerned about what Fox News just reported Friday: The U.S. intelligence official who “unmasked,” or exposed, the names of multiple private citizens affiliated with the Trump team is someone “very well known, very high up, very senior in the intelligence world.”

I also find it fascinating that the left and mainstream media are on a continued warpath to discover any fabric of collusion between someone on the Trump team and Russian officials regarding the election downfall of their führer, Hillary.

And I am alarmed that evidence was just discovered that new terrorist laptop bombs might be able to evade TSA security systems.

But what’s grabbed my heart and attention in particular this week is what has taken the life of more than 29,199 Americans in 1999, and 42,773 Americans in 2014, and kills three times the number of American girls from 10 to 14 years old than it used to.

I’m talking about suicide.

You likely already know 20 veterans a day take their own lives, according to the Military Times. That just breaks my heart, as I know it does yours.

But did you know the U.S. suicide rate reached a 30-year high this past year, including taking the life of triple the number of girls from 10 to 14 years old?

According to the New York Times, here are a few more stats from the study:

The suicide rate for middle-aged women, ages 45 to 64, jumped by 63 percent.

The number of girls who killed themselves rose to 150 in 2014 from 50 in 1999.

American Indians had the sharpest rise of all racial and ethnic groups, with rates rising by 89 percent for women and 38 percent for men.

The rate declined for just one racial group: black men. And it declined for only one age group: men and women over 75.

So, why are most suicide rates the highest in 30 years?

Katherine Hempstead, senior adviser for health care at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, believes she has identified a link between suicides in middle age and rising rates of distress about jobs and personal finances. But I think the real issue is much bigger than stress and finances.

I think Robert D. Putnam, a professor of public policy at Harvard and the author of “Our Kids,” an investigation of new class divisions in America, got a little warmer when he said: “This is part of the larger emerging pattern of evidence of the links between poverty, hopelessness and health.”

Suicide is a culture war within our culture wars, and the fight is over who values, and how we value, human life. I believe the increase in suicides is a direct result of the fact that American culture has progressively cheapened the value of human life, leaning more and more people to believe their life is worthless and extinguishable.

If we are going to reverse these alarming suicide trends, we need to begin by re-establishing the value of a human life. That is exactly why I wrote an entire chapter in my book, “Black Belt Patriotism,” on “Reclaim the Value of Human Life.” Let me summarize several points I make in that chapter.

The value of human life has not always fluctuated from person to person the way it does today. In early America there were two codes that shaped most people’s view of humanity: that God created us, and that we were created equal.

Most early Americans believed humans were the highest creation of God. Their views were based in the Bible and expressed in the Declaration of Independence.

“Then God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; … And God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.”

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

That is why our forefathers called all Americans to uphold the worth of all men, women, and children in our founding documents and their writings.

Of course, there are those who vehemently disagree. Some fight to demonstrate that our founders didn’t mean what they said when they spoke about being “created equal.” Others say our founders said what they meant, but they were unable to get over cultural prejudices. Both groups base their objections upon the alleged basis that the Founders owned slaves, mistreated women, were indifferent to the poor and condoned the slaughtering of Indians, etc.

I don’t have enough room to address all these objections, nor do I feel a necessity to defend every action of our founders or their humanity. They didn’t treat one another perfectly back then. In many ways, they failed to meet their own expectations. But, as George Washington wrote: “We must take human nature as we find it. Perfection falls not to the share of mortals.” That includes all of us. Imperfections permeate our very beings. We all fall short.

But our founders also believed there was something inherent in humanity that called it to a higher purpose and value. Doing wrong didn’t take away from the fact that they could do better. The presence of prejudice didn’t negate their desire for equality. The Declaration was not a guarantee that everyone would always be treated as equals. Equal rights are one thing – equal treatment is another. It took decades before culture would conform to their ideals. Even today, we still seek to practice what they preached.

The Declaration of Independence, however, set the course upon which America sails. Though culture would have to catch up to their creeds, inherent within that founding document was the equality for slaves, women, poor, Native Americans and even the unborn.

So valued was the entire human race that George Washington declared, “We have, probably, had too good an opinion of human nature in forming our confederation.”

Our founders led the way, warts and all. Our founders’ struggle for equality made a difference. Their Great Experiment worked. In just one century, America would taste the fruit of respect for all religious beliefs, women’s suffrage and the abolition of slavery.

More than merely a foundation for our government and morality, the role of religion served also as the basis for human worth and equality. They believed that, if we quit viewing life through the grid of a Creator, we will cheapen human value, regard one another as unequal, mistreat one another and increase immorality and uncivil behavior in society. They were right.

Today, the Declaration of Independence isn’t living; it’s dead. It’s a historical document encased under bulletproof glass in Washington, D.C. It’s something we tour to see, like all the relics of the past. It reminds us of valiant time when men fought to gain our independence from Britain. Gone is its present power to aid us in the fight for equality – to remind us of one another’s value and challenge us to treat one another fairly.

Do we still need the Declaration of Independence? More than ever!

We’ve abandoned the past. We’ve left out core values. We’ve lost our way. We’re too busy fighting for ourselves to fight for equality. We’ve traded in the Good Book for our pocketbook, position, possessions and perceived quality of life. We’ve completely redefined human life. The way we treat one another proves it.

And our endless debates over when human life begins and ends haven’t helped. Neither has science. Kids are now taught they are a product of random chance and selection. Humans have gone from the pedestal of creation to the trash piles of evolution. And the Blue Book value for humanness has gone from a Mercedes to a monkey. We’re ultimately no different than cockroaches. We’re just fortunate to have broken the endless caste systems of creative chaos.

Even Harvard’s Stephen Jay Gould, America’s well-known paleontologist and evolutionary biologist, confessed: “Before Darwin, we thought that a benevolent God had created us. … Biology took away our status as paragons created in the image of God.” (Such statements represent not only the monumental shift of humanity’s condition and value, but serve as a new beginning point for how we treat one other.)

Human value is out. Human disposability is in. Abortion is the quintessential example – a total abandonment of the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Abortion isn’t simply a woman’s right to choose. It’s an assault on and abandonment of the baby’s “right to life,” which is one of three specifically identified inalienable rights clearly set forth in the Declaration (and the Constitution through Article VII and the Bill of Rights). And it is a violation of government’s primary purpose: to protect the inalienable right to life.

If we don’t fight to give human life its original value, we will continue to devalue it with reckless abandon and sell its value to the highest bidder.

As we turn to a time of spring breaks, where young people are already pushing the edges of safety and human value, it’s a great time to remind them of their worth. Let’s speak life and value to our kids and grandkids, remind them how much they mean to you, others and God, regardless of their abilities or how they look. They need to know their inherent worth, outside of when they are productive or good. Maybe you can even share this column with them.

If you or someone you know struggles with their value and self worth to the point that they feel like life isn’t worth living, please reach out and get some help. Don’t be afraid to call 9-1-1, or go to the nearest emergency room. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s number is 800-273-8255.

And as we come up on Holy Week, I would lastly encourage you to look to God and understand that your life is no accident. You have purpose and meaning, despite what others might say of you. Consider attending a local Easter church service where you will hear how much God loves and values you.

Basil Hume (1923-1999) put it well: “Each person matters. No human life is redundant.”

