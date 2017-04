(London Independent) A woman and her teenaged son who were stabbed to death had reportedly taken the man charged with their murder into the family home.

Tracey Wilkinson, 50 and son Pierce, 13, died and husband, Peter, 47, was left fighting for his life following the triple stabbing in the West Midlands town of Stourbridge.

The family is believed to have answered the door to a man at 8am on Thursday morning shortly before the attack.

Mr Wilkinson, a millionaire businessman, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital with his 18-year-old daughter Lydia by his side.