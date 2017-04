(NBCNEWS) A spate of brutal violence linked to a Central American street gang has prompted Attorney General Jeff Sessions to schedule a visit to Long Island Friday, as authorities announced new measures to try to stop the wave of slayings.

The hacked-up bodies of four young people found in a Central Islip park earlier this month were linked to MS-13, a notorious gang with roots in El Salvador.

Over the past 16 months, the group is believed responsible for 15 homicides in Suffolk county. Eight of those killed were high-school kids.