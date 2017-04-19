WND MEDIA

MSNBC analyst nominates Trump Towers for 'ISIS bombing'

'He inflames the passions of people in the West to perform Islamophobia'

(WASHINGTONTIMES) — MSNBC terrorism analyst Malcolm Nance has deleted a tweet that appeared to call for a terrorist attack against Trump Towers in Istanbul.

“This is my nominee for the first ISIS suicide bombing of a Trump property,” the former intelligence officer tweeted Tuesday afternoon, according to a screenshot circulated online and highlighted by the Washington Free Beacon.

Mr. Nance was responding to a tweet by writer Dustin Giebel, claiming that Mr. Trump’s congratulatory call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for winning Sunday’s referendum was motivated by reasons tied to the property.

