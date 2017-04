(Mediaite) Two MSNBC’s liberal hosts have made the same overwrought comparison about Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, three times in a span of less than two weeks. Chris Matthews and Rachel Maddow likened the White House insiders to the homicidal sons of the deposed Iraqi dictator, Saddam Hussein.

Matthews made two references to Uday and Qusay Hussein on his Hardball program as he discussed Trump’s daughter and Mr. Kushner. The conservative NewsBusters blog pointed out the latest, which came on Wednesday during a panel discussion.