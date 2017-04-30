MSNBC scolds Brian Williams: 'Don't you ever do that again'

(DAILY MAIL) — Brian Williams was reprimanded by his boss at MSNBC for ‘patronizing’ host Rachel Maddow by thanking her for ‘visiting’ his newscast even though he had taken over her nightly time slot to report on the US missile strike in Syria earlier this month, it was claimed on Saturday.

Sources at the liberal-leaning cable news outlet said that Phil Griffin, the president of MSNBC, ‘gave Brian a very stern rebuke, telling him “Don’t you ever do that again”,’ according to Page Six.

The former NBC Nightly News anchor was summoned to steer MSNBC’s coverage of the US Navy’s Tomahawk missile strike on Syria, which President Donald Trump ordered after the regime of President Bashar Assad was blamed for an attack on civilians with chemical weapons.