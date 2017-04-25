Muslim charged with beating woman with U.S. flag skips court

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – It was a case that drew national attention last year even as it was completely ignored by CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and the rest of the establishment media – a mother and daughter in the Atlanta area were attacked by a complete stranger dressed in a black burqa and beaten with their own Stars and Stripes.

Aisha Ibrahim, a 31-year-old Somali refugee who also uses the alias Amina Ali Ahra, appeared out of nowhere on the day after Memorial Day 2016 to attack Dami Arno and her 17-year-old daughter Brittany. Ibrahim snatched the family’s American flag off of their mailbox and used the flagpole as a weapon against them.

Ibrahim failed to show up in court for her arraignment Monday, nearly a year after the incident occurred on May 31, 2016, in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville.

Ibrahim has been indicted on two counts of simple assault, two counts of simple battery and one count of giving a false name to police, all misdemeanors except for the charge of false information, which is a felony. She posted bond and was released from the Gwinnett County Jail on Feb. 21, nine months after the incident occurred. But the victim, Dami Arno, and her husband Jimmy, told WND Monday they were never informed of their attacker’s release.

The FBI said it had investigated the case last year and decided not to file federal hate crime charges against Ibrahim. As WND previously reported, however, President Obama’s FBI dismissed the case without so much as interviewing the victims or witnesses.

To make matters worse, the Arnos came to court Monday expecting to see Dami’s attacker, hopefully unveiled, but were told she would not be in attendance.

Ibrahim’s brother appeared and announced to the court that his sister was in an Atlanta-area hospital and could not be present.

The arraignment has been rescheduled for May 22, Dan Mayfield, chief deputy assistant district attorney, told WND.

“We decided not to issue a bench warrant for her arrest because she is receiving medical treatment,” Mayfield said.

Dami Arno said she was told by another assistant district attorney, Ramona Toole, who works directly on the case, that Ibrahim jumped from a second-story window and broke both her legs, and that she was being treated in the psych ward of an area hospital.

Mayfield told WND he could not confirm any of the information about jumping from a window or her medical condition. “I don’t know anything about that,” he said.

He said the court accepted the brother at his word that his sister was being treated in an area hospital.

“Unless we receive evidence to the contrary, yes, that is accepted,” he said.

Ibrahim allegedly came out of the woods behind the Arnos’ subdivision wearing a black burqa and attacked the mother and daughter as they were sitting in their garage sipping their morning coffee.

She ripped the Arnos’ flag off of the mailbox and used the 7-foot long, three-quarter inch PVC pipe that served as a flagpole and charged toward the house. Dami ran out of the garage to meet her and protect her daughter, as the Somali swung the pole at her face. Dami grabbed the pole and fought back, as the Somali woman put her hands around Dami’s throat.

As Dami fought back, her daughter called 911 and her son, then 14-year-old Chuck, came out of the house with a pistol and held it on the intruder but did not fire as he saw his mother, soon aided by two neighbors, had subdued and pinned down the Somali woman.

Police arrived from Lawrenceville Police Department and refused to remove Ibrahim’s burqa, claiming it would violate her civil rights.

The Arnos live about a mile away from a large mosque and madrasa called the Georgia Islamic Institute, which provides advanced training in Quranic studies and Sharia law and is headed by a Pakistani imam. Whether Aisha Ibrahim ever attended that mosque is not known. There are at least three other mosques within a five-mile radius of the Arno home. Lawrenceville and Atlanta have been a major destination for Somali refugees, with several thousand being delivered from United Nations refugee camps to the area since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Jimmy Arno said he believes Ibrahim’s attorneys are preparing an insanity defense. The only way justice will prevail in his opinion is if the woman who attacked his wife outside her own home is deported back to Somalia.

“This is like a kick in the teeth,” said Jimmy Arno outside the courthouse Monday. “To stand here and be told she was released on bond [two months ago] is just unbelievable. I remember sitting in the district attorney’s office and him telling us we would be notified within four hours of her being released from the county jail. We were never told. They blamed it on the sheriff’s office and said we didn’t fill out the proper form. Why, as a victim, do I have to fill out anything to get my rights?”

Dami Arno suffered several bruises and scratches in the attack. Her shirt was ripped and it could have been worse if two alert neighbors had not heard the commotion and come to help her fight off the Somali woman.

Jimmy Arno voiced frustration that Ibrahim was living within four to six miles of his family and they were never notified of her release.

He said his son has experienced months of sleepless nights, peering out his bedroom window at the front yard where the attack took place and keeping a loaded shotgun in his bedroom at all times.

“At what point are we going to be treated better than the criminal?” Jimmy Arno asked. “Because right now I feel like the criminal in this case.”

He said his neighbors have also been shaken.

“There are 21 families in this subdivision that have been affected. They talk about it all the time. They lock their doors now,” he said. “They’re that scared.”

