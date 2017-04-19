Muslims vote out Jakarta's Christian governor

(USA TODAY) Elected official now faces AKARTA, Indonesia — The Christian governor of the capital in this mostly Muslim country lost a runoff election Wednesday that was filled with religious and ethnic tensions.

Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is of Chinese heritage, trailed former education minister Anies Baswedan by at least 10 percentage points, with more than 80% of the ballots counted.

Purnama, known by his nickname Ahok, faces a blasphemy charge for insulting the Quran. In recent months, hardline Muslim groups took to the streets and social media to advise against voting against a non-Muslim.