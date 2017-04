(CNBC) U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday ahead of major tech company earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 struggled to hold opening gains, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed at a record high.

Comcast, PayPal and Amazon.com were among the greatest contributors to gains in the Nasdaq.

Ahead of the open, NBCUniversal parent Comcast reported better-than-expected quarterly profit of 53 cents per share and revenue also above forecasts. Shares climbed nearly 4 percent, tracking for their best day since Feb. 3, 2016