Nationalist left wants to subject refugees to America

Sometimes the math of the left (which wants to be known as “The Resistance” because it thinks it sounds cool and revolutionary, even though there is nothing but conformity in all it does) just doesn’t add up. Usually, in fact.

Here’s how ridiculous leftists are …

They point fingers and call patriots “nationalistic” and “arrogant” on the one hand, but they have no problem telling the rest of us why all of those under duress for any reason around the world must be brought to America. What makes them so sure that victims of inhumanity around the world want to come to America?

If America is really as bigoted and ghastly as the left contends, why would they subject anyone to such horror?

Turn on any left-wing media in this moment, and I will promise you that within five minutes, you will hear the sad saga of another victim here in America. Women don’t have equal pay; they are victims. Blacks are still reaping the racism of all of our great grandfathers despite Republicans who died to free the slaves, and so black people are still victims in America. Cooking pork is still legal in most states, and marrying children isn’t, so Muslims are all victims, too. Even students in this country are victims, according to the left, because they only get to stay in their parents’ basements … (ahem) and get “health care” until they are 26, and then they are asked to “adult.” Therefore, they, too, are victims.

Christians in America are all uneducated, plaid shirt-wearing bigots who hate all people of color and women. And Jews just want to own everything, defend Israel and make lefty snowflakes work for them. The stupid people all live in the South or Middle America, so please eliminate the Electoral College so their votes don’t count –and pass motor voter laws to be sure every illegal can vote. Conservatives in America want to use women to save those pesky unwanted babies, and they are willing to force life upon them to do it. Men in America are all wife beaters. (Please quickly look beyond the Islamic “mercy killings” and genital mutilations happening around America. It doesn’t fit the narrative.)

The rich Republicans own everything and subject all leftists to wearing pink genitalia hats and behaving like drunken fools in the streets! Gun owners in America want guns in the hands of criminals so they can kill all the snowflakes! And all of the above control Wall Street (please don’t acknowledge that Wall Street gives far more money to Democrats than Republicans), which wants to own and control all of the “poor” in America!

In the eyes of the left, America is a disgrace.

Why would anyone be so arrogant and nationalistic as to want to subject people who have already been victimized to more victimhood? What could be more inhumane?

Syrian chemical attack survivor: If you really care about refugees, if you really care about helping us, please help us stay in our country pic.twitter.com/exvmt9wlFx — Gina Gentry Loudon (@RealDrGina) April 9, 2017

Perhaps most importantly, there is total chaos in the White House, and the Russians put Trump there. They meddled in the election and installed President Trump, who is really a totalitarian dictator. (Please excuse his small-government executive orders and decentralization of government, because they don’t gel with that narrative, either.)

Trump gets along with no one. He hates everyone. He is best friends with Vladimir Putin. He will subject America to wars. He wants to destroy us and rule the world with Putin!

Who could be so cruel as to want to subject victims of humanitarian injustice to such despair?

Not me.

Safe spaces for snowflakes. Safe camps for refugees.

If we are really going to be do-gooders like the left, we should deport all the snowflakes and put them in safe camps in Islamic countries to care for the refugees and protect them from American hate. But then, who will hug the trees here in America? I guess mercy killing trees is always an option.

See how liberal logic can work so well to make our point?

