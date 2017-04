(WASHINGTON TIMES) NBC’s Chuck Todd is warning President Trump not to “make enemies” with Congress if he wants to implement his agenda.

“He’s got to essentially stop making enemies,” Mr. Todd said Sunday on “Today.” “If he attacks Democrats and the Freedom Caucus at the same time, he’s attacking a majority — suddenly he’s attacking a majority in Congress. And that would be a majority that he would be fighting. Why fight a majority in Congress? Why not create a governing majority in Congress?”

Mr. Todd said “there’s a point where he’s picking too many fights.”