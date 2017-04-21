New Obamacare-repeal details could unite conservatives, centrists

(Daily Signal) Conservative and centrist Republicans in the House are working on a deal that some say could unite the two factions and attract enough votes to pass the stalled bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

But amid increased pressure from the White House to move forward with the plan to unravel the 2010 health care law, some conservatives have questions about the changes.

News of the deal comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100th day in office, and just days before lawmakers return to Washington, D.C., to hash out the details of a bill funding the government.

Brokered by Tuesday Group Co-chairman Tom MacArthur, R-N.J., and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the “MacArthur Amendment” offers concessions to the centrist and conservative wings of the GOP, which opposed the House GOP’s bill for different reasons.