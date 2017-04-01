New simulations suggest 68% of Universe might not exist

(Science Alert) Ever since the late 1990s, physicists have been fairly certain that the Universe isn’t only getting bigger, it also appears to be expanding at an ever increasing rate.

A mysterious force called dark energy is currently thought to be responsible for this accelerating growth, but a new study raises the possibility that what seems to be a type of energy could be an illusion caused by the changing structure of the Universe.

Physicists from Loránd University in Hungary and the Institute for Astronomy at the University of Hawaii are now questioning if approximations in Einstein’s equations introduced “serious side effects” that gave the illusion of a vast, unknown force pushing space apart.