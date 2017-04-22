New study: Unborn babies feel pain in 1st trimester

(LifeNews) That the nervous system develops sooner than thought could have implications for whether babies feel pain in the early weeks.

Although there’s no logical reason why a human lack of capacity to feel pain justifies ending the life of an unborn baby, it’s a common argument for why abortion is acceptable in the early stages of pregnancy. However, the prevailing wisdom that babies don’t feel pain in the first trimester may have to be re-examined, as Live Action reports.

A study published in the Journal Cell on 23 March 2017 reveals that the nervous system of embryos and foetuses may be greatly more developed than was previously believed.