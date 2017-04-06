Newsflash: Donald Trump is good at something

It’s time to fess up: We progressives have been too hard on Donald Trump. All we do is criticize: his orange hair and skin color, his name-calling, his silly tweets, his appalling ignorance of the issues, his stubborn refusal to release his tax returns, his blatant conflicts of interest, his lackluster Cabinet, his lies, his braggadocio and his eating habits. How can you respect a man who orders his steak well-done, and then smothers it in ketchup? And did I mention his orange hair and skin color?

Of course, there’s a lot about Donald Trump to complain about. But isn’t there anything positive we can say? Isn’t he good at anything? Yes! I found it. And to prove how “fair and balanced” we progressives can be, I’m proud to point out the one thing Donald Trump is good at. No, the one thing he’s brilliant at: Donald Trump is a master at changing the subject.

Look at all the myriad ways he’s tried to deflect attention from his unproven and unprovable March 4 tweet accusing President Obama of ordering the wiretapping of his phones at Trump Tower. It’s been over a month since he made that preposterous charge, yet to date he’s not presented one shred of evidence. Instead, through nonstop tweets, he keeps trying to divert attention elsewhere.

“I think his tweets tell the story,” Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “And the story is look over there – at leaks, and look over there – at anything the Obama administration we can claim did wrong on incidental collection or anything else. But whatever you do, under no circumstances look here, at me, or at Russia.”

In fact, Trump’s still trying hard to make who leaked word of Trump’s manifold Russian contacts the focus of the media, rather than the connections themselves. As recently as the morning of April 2, he tweeted: “The real story turns out to be SURVEILLANCE and LEAKING! Find the leakers.”

When that didn’t work, Trump turned to Hillary Clinton, insisting that her dealings with Russia were the real story. “Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia,” he tweeted on March 27. Actually, the Russian deal was approved by nine different agencies, and Clinton could not have stopped it if she’d wanted to.

Next Trump moved on to former State Department official Evelyn Farkas, accusing her of ordering surveillance of Trump’s transition team. In fact, all Farkas, who left State in 2015, did was encourage former colleagues to safeguard intelligence reports on Russian interference in the 2016 election so they didn’t get lost in the bureaucracy during the transfer of power.

Three strikes and you’re out? Not Donald Trump. He quickly tried to change the subject to favorite GOP target, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, accusing her of spying on and “unmasking” Trump staffers. Trump even accused her of committing a crime. Again, without any evidence.

Of all Trump’s attempts to change the subject, this was the most outrageous. In 2016, Rice was informed that certain Americans kept popping up in routine surveillance of Russian agents. Of course, given such frequent contacts, she’d want to know who they were and what they were talking about. So, following long-established protocol, she sought and received permission from intelligence agencies, to know their names. Had she not, she would not have been doing her job. And she leaked their identity to no one.

Susan Rice did nothing wrong. Most importantly, neither her actions, nor the warnings of Evelyn Farkas, the Russian uranium deal approved while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, any leaked documents, nor any other red herring Trump has thrown out there provide any proof of Trump’s unfounded claim that President Obama tapped his phones at Trump Tower.

Fortunately, in targeting Susan Rice, it looks like Donald Trump may have finally gone too far. Except for Fox News and the Drudge Report, the media weren’t buying it anymore. On CNN, anchor Chris Cuomo accused Trump of “peddling a fake scandal,” and late-night host Don Lemon promised not to “aid and abet the people who were trying to misinform you, the American people, by creating a diversion.” Other networks did the same.

What do you know? Maybe Donald Trump’s tweetstorm has finally run out of gas. Yes, he’s good at changing the subject. But we’d be fools to fall for it.