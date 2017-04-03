Newspaper closes, cites killings of journalists

(NBC NEWS) A Mexican newspaper in the border city of Juarez announced it was closing on Sunday following the violent death of a journalist, saying not one more of its reporters would pay a deadly price for their work.

Oscar Cantú Murguía, the owner of Norte newspaper in Juarez, said in a farewell address to readers that the “tragic” killing of journalist Miroslava Breach on March 23, other “deadly assaults” and the overall lack of security for journalists had made it too dangerous for the publication to continue working freely and safely.

Cantú said Sunday’s paper would be the final print edition.