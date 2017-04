(USA TODAY) At almost 100 days into his presidency, Donald Trump’s national approval rating seems stuck at a record-low 40% or so. But a group of voters who helped put him in the White House say he’s doing just fine — even great.

The president scores a perfect 100% approval rating in the USA TODAY Trump voter panel, a nationwide group of 25 Trump voters who make up a sort of floating focus group on how the president fares among those who backed him.