(REUTERS) — North Korea detained a U.S. citizen on Saturday as he attempted to leave the country, bringing the total number of Americans held by the isolated country to three.

Korean-American Tony Kim had spent a month teaching an accounting course at the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST), the university’s chancellor, Chan-Mo Park, told Reuters on Sunday.

The arrest took place on Saturday morning local time, a statement by the university said, and was “related to an investigation into matters that are not connected in any way to PUST.”