North Korea 'nukes' SF in birthday party video

(San Francisco Chronicle) For the grand finale to its founder’s 105th birthday party this weekend, North Korea celebrated with rousing military music punctuated by a not-so-subtle warning for the United States and San Francisco in particular.

The martial music concert was part of the “Day of the Sun” festivities honoring late founding father Kim Il Sung. As the uniformed brass band and choir played performed enthusiastically to an audience of clapping soldiers, a propaganda video showing missiles being launched was shown on a large overhead screen.

Eventually the nukes found their target, San Francisco, and exploded in massive fiery eruptions, engulfing the city in flames. The audience appeared to applaud San Francisco’s destruction, primitive CGI production values notwithstanding.