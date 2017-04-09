North Korea: Syria missile attack justifies nuclear program

(New York Daily News) North Korea is dipping its toe into situation in Syria.

The country on Saturday decried the U.S. military strike against an air base in western Syria, saying the “unforgivable” attack justified North Korea’s growing nuclear weapons program.

“The U.S. missile attack against Syria is a clear and unforgivable act of aggression against a sovereign state and we strongly condemn this,” a foreign ministry official said on the KCNA news agency. “The reality of today proves our decision to strengthen our military power to stand against force with force was the right choice a million times over.”