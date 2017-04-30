Now San Francisco wages brutal war on free speech

In a unanimous vote, the uber-left San Francisco autocratic government shut down free speech on transit systems last Tuesday after our organization, the American Freedom Defense Initiative, or AFDI, submitted our latest ad campaign to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority to run on buses across the city.

This action is emblematic of the left: Silence your opponents, as all totalitarians do.

Here is where the euphemistically named “Free Speech Movement” has taken us: not to free speech at all, but to oppression and tyranny. This is an outrageous violation of our First Amendment rights. Freedom of speech is the foundation of a free society. Without it, a tyrant can wreak havoc unopposed, while his opponents are silenced.

Inoffensive speech needs no protection. The First Amendment was developed precisely to protect speech that was offensive to some in order to prevent those who had power from claiming they were offended by speech opposing them and silencing the powerless.

Our latest ad merely calls for support of President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, and it runs the names of refugees into the United States who have been convicted of Islamic terror-related crimes. We intend to run it in sanctuary cities across America where the freedom of speech has not yet been banned. Sadly, the list of cities where it has been banned is ever-increasing. New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Miami and Chicago have all banned “political” and “cause-related” advertising.

Every news report on the San Francisco transit free-speech ban blames me. Every news report runs photos of my ads only. See, for example, this article. No establishment media news report mentions that my ads were a response to vicious Islamic Jew-hating ads.

None of the news reports show the ugly, vicious ads that prompted me to run ad campaigns on San Francisco buses in the first place. One group that has run anti-Israel ads is “The American Muslims for Palestine,” which ran an ad nationwide calling for “an end to Israeli apartheid and to unconditional American aid for Israel.”

This repulsive, anti-Semitic campaign was nothing less than a Goebbels-style demonization of the Jews. I could not and did not let it go unanswered. Apartheid? Anne Bayefsky noted that “there were once an estimated 900,000 Jews” in the Muslim world, “but today there are less than a few thousand. They were given a choice: Die, convert or flee.” That’s apartheid. The slaughter of gays across the Muslim world: That’s apartheid. The persecution of Christians across the Muslim world: That’s apartheid. The prohibition of non-Muslims from even entering Mecca: That’s apartheid. Muslims are freer in Israel than in any Muslim country.

The anti-Israel ads that have run all over the country use exactly the technique that Hitler’s minions used. If you read the writings of Goebbels, the Nazi narrative was that they were the victims. They were the put-upon ones. That’s how they sold annihilation. It’s not surprising that Islamic supremacists would appropriate the propaganda methods of the Third Reich, as they partnered with Hitler and shared the same goal.

It’s funny, but the very first time I saw one of these vicious, anti-Semitic ads in the New York subway system, before I had ever even imagined running an ad, I thought, how is that legal? How can they allow that Naziesque propaganda on the platform and trains of the New York subway system? It irked me, and it propelled me onto this road.

These anti-Semitic ads are a blood libel.

The SFMTA, WMATA, NYCTA or the transit systems in Chicago, Miami, Denver et al had a problem with them. But they banned political ads after I submitted ads. Our ads of truth made these quisling cretins curl and convulse in service to barbarians.

But there is a silver lining to this ban: The savages can’t run their lies and their libel anymore. Their tactics in denying me my freedom of speech backfire against their own allies. Good.

