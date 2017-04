(FOX NEWS) The NYPD reportedly alerts federal immigration officials to illegal immigrants’ appearances in criminal court despite Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vow to remain a sanctuary city.

The NYPD’s process of verifying warrants against a defendant includes contacting relevant law enforcement agencies, including ICE, which alerts agents to an illegal immigrant’s upcoming court date, the New York Daily News reported Sunday.

New York City has vowed to only alert immigration officials if an illegal immigrant is accused of a violent crime.