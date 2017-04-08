NYT alters headline for 2nd time this week to attack Trump

(Sean Hannity) For a second time this week, the New York Times has been caught altering headlines to make its stories appear less favorable to President Trump.

This time, the article focused on President Trump’s recent decision to launch an airstrike against the Syrian government in retaliation for this week’s deadly gas attack on civilians.

The initial headline reads, “On Syria Attack, Trump’s Heart Came First.”

The headline, sympathetic to the President, implied the Commander-in-chief was deeply moved by the horrible images coming out of Syria and decided to act.

The NY Times then drastically altered the headline to smear the President’s first key foreign policy decision.