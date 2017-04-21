Obama entangled in brand-new 'political espionage' scandal

While the claims of collusion between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia seem to have dropped abruptly off the media radar, there is a new report of collaboration between a U.S. political campaign and foreign powers.

But the campaign was that of Hillary Clinton, and the chief architect was Barack Obama’s CIA director, John Brennan, the report says.

“One side did collude with foreign powers to tip the election – Hillary’s,” writes George Neumayr in the American Spectator.

“Seeking to retain his position as CIA director under Hillary, Brennan teamed up with British spies and Estonian spies to cripple Trump’s candidacy,” Newmayr wrote.

“He used their phone intelligence as a pretext for a multi-agency investigation into Trump, which led the FBI to probe a computer server connected to Trump Tower and gave cover to Susan Rice, among other Hillary supporters, to spy on Trump and his people.”

The Spectator said Brennan’s CIA “operated like a branch office of the Hillary campaign, leaking out mentions of this bogus investigation to the press in the hopes of inflicting maximum political damage on Trump.”

An official in the intelligence community told the Spectator that Brennan’s “retinue of political radicals didn’t even bother to hide their activism, decorating offices with ‘Hillary for president cups’ and other campaign paraphernalia.”

The Spectator cited a London Guardian report that the criminal leaks against Trump originated in the British press, including claims from Estonia that the Kremlin was funneling cash to the Trump campaign.

“Any other CIA director would have disregarded such a flaky tip, recognizing that Estonia was eager to see Trump lose (its officials had bought into Hillary’s propaganda that Trump was going to pull out of NATO).”

The Guardian said it was “Britain’s spy agencies” who alerted their counterparts in Washington “to contacts between members of Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russian intelligence operatives.”

Britain’s intel network, the paper said, “played an early, prominent role in kickstarting the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation.”

The Spectator report documents that Brennan, “to ensure that these flaky tips leaked out,” then disseminated them on Capitol Hill.

“All of this took place at the very moment Brennan was auditioning for Hillary. He desperately wanted to keep his job and despised Trump for his alleged ‘Muslim ban,’ a matter near and dear to Brennan’s heart. Not only was he an apologist for the Muslim Brotherhood, but Brennan’s Islamophilia dates to his days in college, when he spent a year in Cairo learning Arabic and taking courses in Middle Eastern studies.”

Said the Spectator: “Were the media not so completely in the tank for Obama and Hillary, all of this political mischief would make for a compelling 2016 versions of ‘All the President’s Men.’ Instead, the public gets a steady stream of Orwellian propaganda about the sudden propriety of political espionage.”

FrontPage Magazine pointed out that on March 16, Fox News contributor Andrew Napolitano accused GCHQ of working with the Obama administration to spy on Trump, citing unnamed sources.

“The United States and United Kingdom are in fact parties to a multilateral intelligence cooperation pact. This five-way intelligence alliance among the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada is called Five Eyes (FVEY). It obligates the countries to work together in the area of signals intelligence (SIGINT). SIGINT is the gathering of intelligence related to communications between individuals (COMINT) and or from electronic signals not directly used in communication (ELINT).”

FrontPage Magazine also cited the “raft of subversives” that Brennan brought into the CIA when he took over.

“Not surprisingly, Brennan is one of the key reasons the Obama administration did so little to combat jihadists domestically. After Muslim lobbies supposedly put pressure on him, in 2011 Brennan purged all mentions of Islam and jihad from law enforcement counter-terror training materials. He assured those groups that the Obama administration’s worse-than-useless ‘Countering Violent Extremism’ program had been ideologically purified and pretended the miniscule white-supremacist movement was just as big a threat as head-cutting Muslim savages.”

FrontPage Magazine continued: “Former Marine John Guandolo, who worked in the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, identified Brennan as an enemy operative who converted to Islam. Brennan admitted he supported the Kremlin-funded Communist Party USA at the height of the Cold War, even voting for CPUSA presidential candidate Gus Hall in 1976. That fact alone should have instantly and permanently disqualified Brennan from all national security-related government posts.”

Unmasking

Meanwhile, Trump’s controversial claim that the Obama administration spied on his campaign and transition team has gained steam over the past two months.

As WND reported, speaking on MSNBC on March 2, former deputy assistant Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas inadvertently confirmed the former president’s administration spied on Trump’s transition team for political purposes and that she helped leak the information.

“I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open, and I knew that there was more,” she said. “We have very good intelligence on Russia. So then I had talked to some of my former colleagues, and I knew they were trying to also get information to the Hill.

“That’s why you have the leaking.”

However, intelligence chiefs who have seen the classified information in question, including Obama’s own former director of national intelligence, James Clapper and former acting CIA Director Michael Morell, said days later they had seen no evidence of collusion between the Trump team and the Russian government.

That meant Farkas’ objective could only have been to damage Trump politically.

Later, former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice – who infamously was all over network television claiming the Benghazi terror attack was a response to an obscure video – admitted she unmasked the identities of Donald Trump associates collected in foreign surveillance.

But two weeks earlier, she had denied any knowledge of such unmasking after it was revealed by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

The political use of intelligence assets apparently was in full operation during the waning days of the Obama presidency when Obama changed the rules to let intelligence agencies share with 16 other agencies personal information that was intercepted.

