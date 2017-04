Bill O’Reilly was taken down by New York Times reporter he threatened in 2015.

Two years ago, O’Reilly threatened the reporter who helped cause his downfall in 2017.

Emily Steel was threatened by the now-former Fox News host for covering his tall tales about the Falklands war.

O’Reilly lied about his involvement in the Falkland coverage. EVERYONE knows it. He is a LIAR. THE GOP LOVES LIARS.

Donna