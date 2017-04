(The Hill) “The O’Reilly Factor” has reportedly been scaled back from five days a week to four, as Fox News host Bill O’Reilly deals with the fallout from a report of sexual harassment allegations against him.

Politico reported on Thursday that O’Reilly’s program will air Mondays through Thursdays, with different programming at the end of the work week.

Over the past few months, O’Reilly hosted his Friday program only twice — last Friday and Inauguration Day back in January. Other Fox hosts such as Bret Baier, Eric Bolling, Chris Wallace and Jesse Watters have filled in for him.