Out-of-control grammar Nazis ruining English language

Apple for the teacher? I don’t think so

Northern Arizona University English major Cailin Jeffers is getting a first-class education – not in the facts as they are, but as professor Dr. Anne Scott and the MLA (Modern Language Association) would have them be. And yet, the lesson is as old as the Garden of Eden, when Eve took a bite of the forbidden fruit. An apple? It’s the same offering educators have purportedly been munching on for decades.

“After our first essay, we were given a list of ‘do’s and don’ts’ based off of errors my professor found in our essays. Most of them make sense, just things like ‘make sure you’re numbering your pages’ and ‘cite in proper MLA format,’ but she said we had to be sure to use ‘gender-neutral language,'” Jeffers told Campus Reform. “Included with this rule were several examples of what was and wasn’t okay to use. In one of these examples she stated that we could not use the word ‘mankind.’ Instead, we should use ‘humankind.’ I thought this was absurd, and I wasn’t sure if she was serious.”

And yet, Jeffers had been docked one point for a diction faux pas – the usage of the term “mankind.” Incredulous, Jeffers conducted an experiment, inserting the term two more times in a subsequent essay. Subsequent points were deducted.

But while Dr. Scott focuses on taking points away from credible essays, another take-away is the push to demoralize those who do not agree with the promulgation of gender wars.

Scott defends her position, not by engaging the truth of what is, but rather by deferring to the collective, telling Campus Reform, “The words we use matter very much, or else teachers would not be making an issue of this at all, and the MLA would not be making recommendations for gender-neutral language at the national level.”

Indeed. Words do matter. The truth matters. And the reality that teachers, on all levels, are hopping aboard the subversion train in order to change the way people think about gender is telling. The threat? Getting points taken away – or maybe one’s job.

The good professor, however, is driven – going so far as to school Jeffers that it is merely an assumption and personal understanding that leads one to believe that the term “mankind” means all people. And yet she somehow comes out with the definitive statement that, “It (mankind) positively does not (mean all humankind).”

Who died and left Dr. Scott the arbiter of truth? The Modern Language Association? Or is it merely the after-effects of too much forbidden fruit and the desire to determine for ourselves what is good and evil?

The fussy feline – it’s an act, folks

Dogs are man’s best friend, or so the saying goes. Cats often get a bum rap, being given the reputation of aloofness wherein humans are treated as mere staff. A new study out of Oregon State University, however, dispels this myth about the parasitic feline whose only interest is to cultivate a ready food source.

In a study that involved 50 cats, both pets and those from local shelters, felines were given the choice between food, scents, toys, and human interaction. More often than not, they opted for the society of their sentient friends. Only 37 percent preferred the kibble bowl after the requisite deprivation that was part of the test. Additional research will be necessary to determine the effect breed, life experience and other externals may have on feline behavior.

“Increasingly, cat cognition research is providing evidence of their complex socio-cognitive and problem solving abilities,” the scientists wrote in a paper detailing the research, published in the journal Behavioural Processes, according to Newsweek. “Nonetheless, it is still common belief that cats are not especially sociable or trainable. This disconnect may be due, in part, to a lack of knowledge of what stimuli cats prefer, and thus may be most motivated to work for.”

Take a look at the short video below to get a better idea of how ingrained our feline friends really are, despite the cat-lady hype and long before the advent of cat memes.

Vanity is a killer!

Beauty is only skin deep … and it is only the truth that will set you free. Sadly, Oneal Ron Morris, the transgender “female” known to her Florida clients as “Duchess,” didn’t get either memo. But, in a case that has drug on since 2012, some closure has finally been applied to the would-be cosmetic doctor, locally known as the Toxic Tush, who practiced without a license in Miami, Florida.

However, the “treatment” (a 10-year sentence for Morris on manslaughter charges) came far too late for victim Shatarka Nuby, mother of three who died after her rear-end hardened and turned black.

Nuby claimed, according to the Washington Post, that, “her surgeon – Oneal Ron Morris – was the same faux cosmetic doctor that police had arrested (back in 2012) and accused of pumping a near-lethal formula of cement, mineral oil, bathroom caulking and Fix-a-Flat tire sealant into other women’s bodies.”

This claim was hotly denied by Morris, who insisted that he/she, “never ever, nor would dare ever” to inject “any human with any type of unknown substance.” Morris attributed the 2012 conviction to a trial by media and deceptive outside sources.

Nuby’s death was officially attributed to respiratory failure due to “massive systemic silicone migration.” So, whether Morris injected Nuby with the same concoction may be up for debate, the results still brand the false female as a killer.

Morris will be off the streets for a while, but the sad truth is that an ugly trail of pain, one that will never be eradicated, has been left for families who called for a life sentence at last month’s trial.

“My daughter died the most inhuman death,” Nuby’s mother, Sherri Pitts, said at the hearing. “Eighteen months she suffered not knowing the full of what put in her body.”

And yet Morris’ attorneys are apparently now shifting focus to concern over Morris being consigned to a male prison. Take a look at the video below:

Unbelievable!