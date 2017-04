(FOX NEWS) We all know the feeling: Open up a big ol’ bag of potato chips, only to find that it’s half-empty.

That’s exactly what happened to Sameline Alce and Desiré Nugent — but instead of just finishing off the remnants in disappointment, they’re now suing Wise Foods on the grounds that their air-filled bags deceived them into overpaying.

The pair filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Monday night, claiming the Pennsylvania-based chip company was “misleading” customers by intentionally leaving their bags 58% to 75% empty.