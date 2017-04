(Daily Caller) A Pakistani man accepted a plea deal with the federal government on Wednesday for his role in smuggling dozens of illegal aliens into the U.S. through South and Central America.

In his plea agreement, Sharafat Ali Khan, a Pakistani national residing in Brazil, admitted that he smuggled illegal aliens from Pakistan and Bangladesh to the U.S. between March 2014 and May 2016.

The smuggling operation involved a network of safe houses and facilitators that stretched from South America, traversing the jungles of Colombia and Panama, to various spots on the U.S.-Mexico border.