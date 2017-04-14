Palestinian kills British woman in Jerusalem

(GUARDIAN) A British woman in her early 20s has been stabbed to death in Jerusalem as thousands of Jewish and Christian pilgrims descended on the city’s holy sites for Good Friday and the Passover holiday.

The attack, which police said involved a Palestinian assailant, took place on the city’s light railway, not far from the Old City. According to witnesses, paramedics at the scene attempted to give CPR to the unconscious victim, who had been stabbed in the chest several times.

The tram was approaching its stop when the attacker stood up abruptly, produced a knife and launched his attack on the woman who was next to him.