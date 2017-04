(KMGH-TV) — BAILEY, Colo. — A Bailey, Colorado family is safe after an ordeal that tested their strength and confirmed their faith.

Jay Vonesh, his wife and two daughters were on a rafting trip on the Escalante River in Utah when rough weather moved through. The river became a dangerous force.

“Our boats got stuck on boulders, we got swept under the boulders, it was terrifying,” said Vonesh.