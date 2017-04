(CBN) — A pastor formally mentored by Bishop T.D. Jakes has officially resigned, according to a statement released by The Potter’s House of Denver on Facebook.

Pastor Chris Hill was accused of having an extramarital affair with a married church employee who is also his goddaughter.

The church announced that Hill submitted a letter of resignation which would be effective immediately, and that after weeks of counseling the Colorado pastor and his wife of 20 years, Joy, will be seeking a formal separation.