(FOX29) — Yeadon, Pa. (WTXF) – You could call it a very unhappy 4/20 marijuana holiday for someone in Delaware County. 10 pounds of premium marijuana bound for Yeadon is now in the hands of police.

The large cardboard box arrived by a UPS truck on the tree-lined doorstep of an unsuspecting Yeadon homeowner last week.

Police say 10 pounds of high-grade pot was shipped from Sacramento, California. The bundles stuffed into a plastic bucket, then into a cardboard box and delivered to a home on the 900 block of Longacre Drive, according to police.