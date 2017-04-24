Paul Ryan 'Beaver Cleaver at home, Eddie Haskell in D.C.'

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s approval rating has sunk to a low of 29 percent, lower than President Trump’s and lower than those of John Boehner, Nancy Pelosi and Newt Gingrich at the same point during their first full terms as speaker.

And Ryan’s disapproval rating is at 54 percent.

However, he is more popular among his own constituents. A March survey found 49 percent of voters in Wisconsin’s first congressional district had a favorable view of Ryan, while 44 percent had an unfavorable view.

Now the Republican who challenged Ryan for his congressional seat in last year’s primary has a theory as to why the speaker is more popular at home than at the national level.

“I believe that Paul Ryan is two different people, really,” Paul Nehlen told host Susan Knowles in a recent episode of “Stand for Truth Radio.” “Paul Ryan is the local guy when he comes home, he’s the local Wisconsin guy, five generations in Wisconsin, and everybody thinks he’s this likable character, and then he goes back.

“You know, he’s Beaver Cleaver here in Wisconsin, but he’s really Eddie Haskell when he gets back to D.C.,” said Nehlen.

While Ryan may appear to his constituents like the amiable title character from the classic TV series “Leave it to Beaver,” Nehlen sees him as the notoriously devious, insincere neighborhood kid who picked on Beaver. The speaker may talk a good game, but he doesn’t care much about his constituents, in Nehlen’s view.

“He is an amazing fundraiser, and you ask yourself the question, why is he so good at fundraising?” Nehlen asked rhetorically. “Well, because he’s trained his donors that he will vote on their behalf.”

And Ryan’s donors for the most part do not come from his Wisconsin district, but rather from the Washington, D.C., area, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles and Houston. In fact, last month Nehlen tweeted out a chart that shows only 1 percent of Ryan’s more than $18 million in 2016 fundraising dollars came from Wisconsin’s first district. The other 99 percent came from outside the district.

“He is voting on behalf of people who want to make money on behalf of the government, and he serves it up to them, and he is absolutely bought and paid for,” Nehlen charged.

“He hasn’t held an open town hall in this district since I announced I was going to run last April – not one. He refused to debate me; he did not debate me. So the guy is crooked and corrupt – I mean, look at the definition of corruption. It’s dishonest behavior by those in power.”

Nehlen, who initially made his name as a business executive and inventor before launching his primary challenge of Ryan last year, believes it’s his responsibility to point out when the speaker sweet-talks the voters and then double-crosses them behind their backs, similar to the legendary Eddie Haskell.

“[Ryan] says he’s against Planned Parenthood; he funded it,” Nehlen said. “He says he’s for securing the borders; he funded every dangerous immigration policy that the Obama administration could dream up. Where was he when the omnibus [spending bill] was being put together? He was the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee. He was stirring the batter for that cake.”

Nehlen, who recently produced and directed the documentary “Hijrah: Radical Islam’s Global Invasion,” can’t fathom why the conservative House ever elected an establishment moderate figure like Ryan as their speaker.

“Every day I pray that our congressmen will vote to vacate the chair, that they will take him out of that role because he shouldn’t be in that role,” he said. “He does not represent the vast majority of the country. He certainly doesn’t represent the Republican caucus. I mean, 80 percent of the Republican caucus has said we want fewer or no refugees. Do you think Nancy Pelosi would have been successful if 80 percent of the Democrats said, ‘We don’t want Obamacare?'”

Nehlen recalled that Ryan stated in October he would not defend Trump during the leak of the Billy Bush tapes, nor would he ever defend Trump in the future. He thinks Ryan, true to his word, tried to undermine Trump.

“I think for political reasons President Trump is trying to keep a peace with Paul Ryan, but I think that’s absolutely never going to come true,” Nehlen said. “I think we’d be better off if President Trump said, ‘Look, I’m going to call Paul Ryan out for who he is,’ and he would get a lot more support from the rest of the – he was never going to get the Never-Trumpers on board anyhow.”

Nehlen vows to continue to hold Ryan accountable. He told Knowles some people have been pushing him to run against Ryan again in 2018, and he has “seriously considered” it.

Meanwhile, some have also pushed him to run against incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin for her U.S. Senate seat in 2018. He is keeping his options open and believes there’s a real chance either Baldwin or Ryan could be defeated by him or someone else.

“That seat doesn’t belong to Paul Ryan,” Nehlen asserted. “That seat doesn’t belong to Tammy Baldwin. It belongs to the residents of Wisconsin.”

