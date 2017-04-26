PETA feathers ruffled by 'artist' hatching chicks under butt

(MRCTV) — Let’s play a game called, “Which Left-wing Narrative Is More Stupid?” The rules are pretty simple: I’ll give you two choices, and you decide which sounds more neck-deep in idiocy.

Behind Door No. 1, we have a man who thought it’d be a fun “art” project to sit in a heated glass box on top of a pile of chicken eggs for two weeks until they hatch.

And behind Door No. 2 is a group of people who think this is cruel to the chickens, because they’re “sentient” beings who may be emotionally damaged from popping out of their eggs right underneath a grown man’s butt.

Apparently, there just isn’t enough stupid already circulating throughout the world, because this is actually a feud that’s being debated right now between Abraham Poincheval, the French artist who “hatched” the chicks, and PETA France. Poincheval has spent the last three weeks sitting in a glass case at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris on top of a pile of nine chicken eggs, trying to get them to hatch as part of some artistic performance. (Then again, this is also a guy who apparently spent two weeks inside a bear carcass and another week inside a hollowed-out boulder. You know, for “art.”)

But according to this, PETA is all in a tizzy now because the baby chicks were born in a glass case in a museum against their will, and won’t get to meet their real mommy.