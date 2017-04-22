Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Doctor: “How many cigars do you smoke a day?”

Patient: “About ten.”

Doctor: “What do they cost you?”

Patient: “Two dollars a piece.”

Doctor: “My, that’s twenty dollars a day. How long have you been smoking?”

Patient: “Thirty years.”

Doctor: “Twenty dollars a day for thirty years is a lot of money.”

Patient: “Yes, it is.”

Doctor: “Do you see that office building on the corner?”

Patient: “Yes.”

Doctor: “If you had never smoked in your life you might own that fine building.”

Patient: “Do you smoke?”

Doctor: “No, never did.”

Patient: “Do you own that building?”

Doctor: “No.”

