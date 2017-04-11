Piers Morgan: 'They want Christianity eradicated'

(THE BLAZE) — Piers Morgan, the editor-at-large at the Daily Mail, ripped into the media for the inordinate attention it gives to other Islamist attacks while giving little to the bombing of Coptic Christians in Egypt, which he says was “unbelievably significant.” He made the comments Monday to Tucker Carlson.

“I think unfortunately if it happens in the Middle East,” he explained, “this kind of atrocity, it just does not seem to attract the kind of media attention in America that it would if it happened, as we’ve seen in the attacks in Sweden, the last few days, in London, two weeks ago, I was there for that. Huge attention in the American media. You know, in Paris, in Nice, these get huge attention.”

“And yet what happened in Egypt was unbelievably significant,” Morgan continued. “You know if you look at what ISIS really stands for, what they are carrying out in the Middle East, and in Egypt in particular, is a kind of genocidal attack on Christians and Christianity. They want Christianity eradicated, and they want to convert all Muslims to their crusade, they want it to be a Holy War, and they want Christians gone.”