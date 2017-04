(THE BLAZE) — Planned Parenthood has announced that it will grant former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton a “Champion of the Century” award at a gala next month celebrating the organization’s centennial anniversary.

Planned Parenthood announced that the gala, part of its “yearlong” centennial anniversary celebration, will take place in New York City.

The organization said in a press release that it was granting Clinton the award “for her 40 years of service to women and girls in this country.”