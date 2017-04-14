Police call Qurans found in toilet 'shocking and unusual'

(KXAS) Police at the University of Texas at Dallas say they’re searching for the person who dumped several copies of the Quran in campus toilets.

They call the incident “shocking” and “unusual.”

A student recently discovered the books inside a bathroom at the university’s Student Union building. After snapping some pictures to document the apparent anti-Muslim act, he immediately reported it to campus security, which got police involved.

UT Dallas junior Mohammad Syed, a Muslim, said he didn’t believe the news until he saw photos published in the student newspaper.

“It’s definitely saddening and a little disturbing as well,” said Syed, who is the President of the UT Dallas Muslim Student Association. “It’s something that we do not expect to happen, especially at this campus.”